Means will be the Orioles' Opening Day starter, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
It's no surprise to see Means get the honor, as he was the Orioles' lone All-Star last year. He wouldn't be the Opening Day starter for many teams in the league, as his 3.60 ERA came with a modest 19.0 percent strikeout rate and a 4.41 FIP, but he's the best option Baltimore has at the moment. His tough home park and difficult schedule (in which the Orioles will play two thirds of their games against the strong AL East) further suppress his fantasy value.