Orioles GM Mike Elias announced Friday that Means will undergo surgery to repair the UCL in his left elbow and will miss the rest of the season, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander headed for a second opinion after being diagnosed with a forearm strain last week, and he'll end up having a third straight injury-shortened campaign. It remains to be seen if Means will require a Tommy John surgery -- which he also underwent in April 2022 -- or a lesser procedure, but his absence is likely to push in 2025 regardless. It's a rough day for the Orioles rotation, as Tyler Wells (elbow) will also require UCL surgery.