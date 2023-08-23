Means will shift his minor-league assignment from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk and make his fourth rehab start Friday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Means will jump to the highest run of the minors as he continues to build up his innings and pitch counts while he gears up for a return from his April 2022 Tommy John surgery. The Orioles are targeting early September for Means to make his return from the 60-day IL, so the veteran southpaw could be in store for another rehab start beyond Sunday's outing in order to get fully stretched out. Means, who tossed 57 pitches and four innings in his most recent start for Bowie, will see his 30-day rehab window come to an end Sept. 8, so barring any setbacks, the Orioles are likely to activate him no later than Sept. 9, according to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.