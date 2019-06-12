Means (6-4) earned the win versus the Blue Jays on Tuesday by allowing one run on four hits across five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Means gave up a solo homer to Eric Sogard to start off the game but was otherwise able to keep Toronto off the board while working through five frames. The southpaw has thrown at least five innings and allowed three runs or fewer in seven straight starts, and he will look to extend that streak Sunday against the Red Sox.