Means (elbow) said that he "feels great" after suffering an upper-back strain in a recent workout, and he suggested that an August return from the 60-day injured list is still a possibility, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Means hit a snag in his rehab program for his April 2022 Tommy John surgery when he developed the back injury at some point last month, but both he and the Orioles appear to be viewing the setback as a minor one. Prior to having his rehab slowed down due to the back issue, Means had advanced to incorporating all of his pitches in bullpen sessions, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to resume throwing. When he was healthy, Means had been the Orioles' staff ace since the 2019 season, but expectations should be tempered to some degree if he eventually makes a second-half return from the IL.