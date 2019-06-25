Means (shoulder) is throwing a bullpen session Tuesday and remains on track to come off the injured list and start this weekend against Cleveland, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

He will be eligible to be activated to start any of the three weekend games against the Indians, but it is unclear which game will be his. Among all Orioles pitchers with at least 20 innings, Means is the leader in ERA (2.67), WHIP (1.15) and fWAR (1.5). His 20.3 percent strikeout rate is below average for a starting pitcher in today's game, so it's possible some serious regression will be in store over the rest of the season.