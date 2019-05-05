Means won't make his scheduled start Sunday against the Rays after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Baltimore, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles and Rays will make up the contest July 13 as part of a doubleheader. Baltimore hasn't officially announced its rotation plans in the aftermath of the postponement, but it's possible that Means is merely pushed back one day in the schedule to start Monday against the Red Sox at home.