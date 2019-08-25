The Orioles placed Means on the Family Medical Emergency List on Sunday.

The transaction comes one day after Means tossed seven innings of one-run ball in a 7-1 win over the Rays, evening his record to 9-9 in the process. Means can spend up to 3-to-7 days on the Family Medical Emergency List before rejoining the club, putting his availability for his next start in jeopardy. Due to a pair of off days Monday and Thursday, the Orioles would have the luxury of getting by with a four-man rotation for the time being if Means requires the maximum amount of time off.

