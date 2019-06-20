Orioles' John Means: Out with shoulder strain
Means was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left shoulder strain, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
The 26-year-old southpaw had been the Orioles' best pitcher this year, logging a 2.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 59:21 K:BB in 70.2 innings. This injury should sideline him through the All-Star break. It is unclear who will step into his spot in the rotation, but Evan Phillips was recalled in a corresponding move.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...