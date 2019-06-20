Means was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left shoulder strain, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

The 26-year-old southpaw had been the Orioles' best pitcher this year, logging a 2.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 59:21 K:BB in 70.2 innings. This injury should sideline him through the All-Star break. It is unclear who will step into his spot in the rotation, but Evan Phillips was recalled in a corresponding move.