Means (11-11) allowed one run on seven hits with four strikeouts and a walk over seven innings Sunday as he got the win over the Mariners.

Means came off a rocky start from last Monday in which he was drilled for five runs on just six hits. Prior to that, he was in a bit of a groove with five starts in a row allowing two runs or less. He was back in that zone Sunday after allowing just one run. The left-hander has been significantly better at home this season with an ERA just around two points lower than his 4.81 road one. Means is expected to make his final start of 2019 this coming Saturday on the road against the Red Sox.