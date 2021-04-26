Means (2-0) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six in 6.1 innings to earn the win against the Athletics on Sunday.

Means' start was pushed from Saturday to Sunday, but he didn't miss a beat as his strong showing to begin the season continued against Oakland. He gave up a solo homer to Ramon Laureano in the fourth inning but got plenty of run support from Baltimore's offense and cruised to his second victory. The southpaw has posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 30 innings across his first five starts of the season. Means lines up to make his next start on the road against the Athletics on Friday.