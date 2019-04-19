Means (2-2) picked up the win and allowed a walk while striking out four over two innings Thursday against the Rays.

Means was called upon for the 10th and 11th innings and came through with a pair of scoreless innings. The 25-year-old lefty was recently shifted to the bullpen with Alex Cobb (back) returning from the injured list, although the role change didn't seem to phase Means. He owns a 1.72 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 17 strikeouts over 15.2 frames in 2019.