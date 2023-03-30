site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' John Means: Placed on 60-day IL
The Orioles placed Means (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Thursday.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster. Means will be out until around the All-Star break as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.
