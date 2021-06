Means has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain.

Means exited his Saturday start against Cleveland with shoulder fatigue and has been diagnosed with a shoulder strain. Per Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com, the Orioles are still awaiting the results of an MRI that Means underwent Sunday, so there's still the possibility that there is more to the injury. Zac Lowther was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding roster move.