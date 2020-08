Means was transferred to the injured list Tuesday while he undergoes intake testing, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After he spent the past several days on the bereavement list, Means will be sidelined several more days while he undergoes intake testing. The southpaw had lined up to start Thursday, but Tom Eshelman should take his spot in the rotation against the Phillies. Assuming all goes well, Means should be able to return to the team in the coming days.