Means (1-2) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks over 6.1 innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.

Means picked up his second straight quality start Friday night after firing 7.1 innings while allowing one run against Cleveland on Sept. 23. The only blemish on the 30-year-old lefty's outing was a two-run homer given up to Trevor Story in the fifth inning. Means wraps his return from Tommy John surgery this season with an impressive 2.66 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 23.2 innings.