Means (1-2) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks over 6.1 innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.
Means picked up his second straight quality start Friday night after firing 7.1 innings while allowing one run against Cleveland on Sept. 23. The only blemish on the 30-year-old lefty's outing was a two-run homer given up to Trevor Story in the fifth inning. Means wraps his return from Tommy John surgery this season with an impressive 2.66 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB over 23.2 innings.
More News
-
Orioles' John Means: Shines in first victory•
-
Orioles' John Means: Better in second outing•
-
Orioles' John Means: Takes loss in long-awaited return•
-
Orioles' John Means: Activated ahead of season debut•
-
Orioles' John Means: Returning Tuesday•
-
Orioles' John Means: Looks on track to return next week•