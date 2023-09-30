Means (1-2) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks over 6.1 innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.

Means picked up his second straight quality start after firing 7.1 one-run innings against Cleveland on Sept. 23. The only blemish on the 30-year-old lefty's outing Friday was a two-run homer by Trevor Story in the fifth inning. Means wraps up his return from Tommy John surgery this season having posted an impressive 2.66 ERA and 0.72 WHIP over 23.2 innings with a 10:4 K:BB.