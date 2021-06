Means (undisclosed) was removed from Saturday's game against Cleveland after facing five batters, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Adam Plutko took over on the mound after Means walked off with the trainer. The lefty ace allowed three hits, two of which were solo homers, and recorded just two outs on 29 pitches. It's unclear what exactly Means is dealing with, but that information should come out after the game.