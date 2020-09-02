Orioles manager Brandon Hyde suggested Means wouldn't face any limitations with his pitch count in Wednesday's start against the Mets, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

When Means left the team for about two weeks in the first half of August, the Orioles deliberately eased him back in with limited workloads in his first three turns through the rotation following his activation. He pushed up to 75 pitches (and four innings) in his most recent start Aug. 28, so he should be ready to handle a normal starter's workload Wednesday and in any outings that come after that.