Means (not injury related) will return to the Orioles rotation Sunday against the Nationals, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Means was originally placed on the bereavement list back on Aug. 5 and was expected to start last Saturday after spending the minimum three days on the list. His return was further delayed, however, after he was placed on the injured list while he underwent intake testing to confirm he didn't contract COVID-19 while away from the team. He appears to have passed any and all tests and will finally start Sunday in a tough matchup with the Nationals.