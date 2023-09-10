Means (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Means has been sidelined since April due to his elbow injury, but he's been on a rehab assignment over the last month in which he's posted a 3.74 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 21.2 innings over six outings. Manager Brandon Hyde recently suggested that the Orioles could cut down to a five-man rotation, but Means will at least start Tuesday against St. Louis, and it's possible he retains a starting role down the stretch.