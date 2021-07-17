Means (shoulder) will be activated to start Tuesday's game in Tampa Bay, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
It's been an eventful year for Means, who logged the best start of his career - a no-hitter on May 5 in Seattle - amid a breakout season before missing almost six weeks with a shoulder injury. He made three rehab appearances, building up to three innings in each of his last two outings. Means could go deep enough to get the win Tuesday, but he will likely be on some sort of pitch count.
