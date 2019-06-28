Orioles' John Means: Returns from injured list
Means (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday.
Means will return to the starting rotation Friday against the Indians after missing one start due to the left shoulder strain. The 26-year-old has a 2.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 59:21 K:BB over 70.2 innings this season and will look to build on his breakout campaign versus Cleveland.
