Means (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Friday.

Means will return to the starting rotation Friday against the Indians after missing one start due to the left shoulder strain. The 26-year-old has a 2.67 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 59:21 K:BB over 70.2 innings this season and will look to build on his breakout campaign versus Cleveland.

