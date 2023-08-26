The Orioles haven't determined whether Means (elbow) will be a starter or a reliever once he returns from the injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Means has been stretching out while on rehab, throwing at least four innings in both of his last two starts as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. That apparently doesn't necessarily imply that the team views him as a starter down the stretch. The Orioles suddenly have a big hole to fill in the bullpen with Felix Bautista going down with an elbow injury, but Means doesn't have the strikeout stuff to be a natural fit in the late innings.