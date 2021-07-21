Means (4-3) took the loss Tuesday, giving up five runs on seven hits over five innings as the Orioles fell 9-3 to the Rays. He struck out two without walking a batter.

It was a rude welcome back for the southpaw, who was making his first start since June 5 after recovering from a shoulder strain. Means tossed 78 pitches (51 strikes) before exiting and over half the hits off him went for extra bases, including homers by Randy Arozarena and Francisco Mejia. Means hasn't won a game since his no-hitter against Seattle on May 5, and he'll take a 2.72 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 71:13 K:BB through 76 innings into his next outing.