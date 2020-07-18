Means was scratched from his scheduled start for Sunday's exhibition game with arm fatigue, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Manager Brandon Hyde said he chose to keep Means off the mound Sunday as a precautionary measure to give him extra rest after the southpaw was experiencing arm fatigue over the past few days. The 27-year-old was named the Orioles' Opening Day starter, but Hyde said that it's too early to tell whether the issue will impact his availability for the start of the season. Tom Eshelman will fill in as the starter for Sunday's exhibition game against the Phillies.