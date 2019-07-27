Means was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left biceps strain, retroactive to Thursday.

Means gave up three runs over 3.1 frames in his last start Wednesday, and he evidently picked up the injury sometime during the outing. A timeline for his return has yet to be established, but he'll be eligible to be activated beginning Aug. 4, meaning he would only miss one start if he returns following the 10-day minimum.