Means said Wednesday that he expects to advance from throwing off flat ground to throwing off a half-mound early next week, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Both Means and manager Brandon Hyde had implied earlier in spring training that the southpaw was on track to resume half-mound work by the end of February, but Means ended up staying in a holding pattern in his rehab program for Tommy John surgery a little longer than initially anticipated. With both the pitcher and the team having not indicated that he suffered a setback, Means should still have a chance to make it back from the injured list at some point in July. However, Means still has several markers to hit in his recovery from surgery before the Orioles offer a more precise target date for him to make his 2023 debut.