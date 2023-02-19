Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Sunday that Means (elbow) is scheduled to throw off a half-mound at some point during the upcoming week, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Means won't take the hill Monday, but the rehabbing southpaw looks like he'll be ready to take the next step forward in his recovery from last April's Tommy John surgery within the next handful of days. Per Jake Rill of MLB.com, general manager Mike Elias said a July return date is a possibility for Means, though that would be on the early side for the 29-year-old's 2023 debut. As such, those in redraft leagues who are stashing Means shouldn't plan on him being ready to pitch until the second half, and his pitch counts could be managed carefully for several starts.