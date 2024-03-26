According to the Orioles on Tuesday, Means (elbow) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk soon, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

Means is set to make several rehab assignments with Triple-A Norfolk. The pitcher experienced a setback with his surgically repaired left elbow last October. Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Friday that the lefty should be ready for his season debut early in the first half of the season. The 30-year-old has said he hopes to be back in the majors before the end of April.