Orioles' John Means: Set for side session
Means (shoulder) will throw a side session Sunday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Means landed on the injured list Thursday with a shoulder strain but anticipated missing just one start. The fact that he's already about to resume throwing indicates that he remains on target for a brief absence, though his return timeline won't become fully clear until after his throwing session.
