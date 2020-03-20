Means will lead the Orioles' rotation this season and was lining up to be the Opening Day starter, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Means was never officially named the Opening Day starter before play was suspended, but his schedule lined him up for the duties. Whenever play resumes, Means figures to lead the Orioles' rotation, working ahead of veteran Alex Cobb. Means is coming off of a breakout 2019 season, during which he posted a 3.60 ERA and 1.14 WHIP while walking just 38 batters across 155 innings.