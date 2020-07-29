Means (arm) is expected to be activated off the injured list to start Thursday against the Yankees, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

The Orioles were originally set to be playing the Marlins, but a COVID-19 outbreak among the latter's players and staff led to the change of plans and the Orioles now hosting the Yankees for a two-game series. Means is first eligible to come off the IL on Thursday, so it appears he won't be missing any more time than necessary. The 27-year-old seems likely to face some workload restrictions his first time out after dealing with the arm fatigue, though the team hasn't outlined any specific limitations.