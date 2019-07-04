Means allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out five across seven innings Wednesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Means worked efficiently by pounding the strike zone as 71 of his 98 pitches went for strikes. After throwing only 84 pitches and working five innings in his first start after being activated off the injured list on June 28, Means posted his longest start since May 6 -- a span of eight starts. Though his 7.5 K/9 isn't particularly impressive, Means has limited mistakes by maintaining a 1.0 HR/9 and 2.4 BB/9 across 82.2 innings. As a result, he currently holds a 2.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP for the campaign.