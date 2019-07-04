Orioles' John Means: Seven strong innings
Means allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out five across seven innings Wednesday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.
Means worked efficiently by pounding the strike zone as 71 of his 98 pitches went for strikes. After throwing only 84 pitches and working five innings in his first start after being activated off the injured list on June 28, Means posted his longest start since May 6 -- a span of eight starts. Though his 7.5 K/9 isn't particularly impressive, Means has limited mistakes by maintaining a 1.0 HR/9 and 2.4 BB/9 across 82.2 innings. As a result, he currently holds a 2.50 ERA and 1.08 WHIP for the campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...