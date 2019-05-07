Means (4-3) picked up the win against the Red Sox on Monday, giving up just three hits and one earned run over seven innings, striking out four with no walks as the Orioles won 4-1.

It was a sharp outing from the left-hander, as he quieted Boston's bats and bagged his fourth victory of the season. Means has been a pleasant surprise for the Orioles in the early going, as he's currently boasting a 2.48 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP over 32.2 innings while holding opponents to a .215 batting average. He'll look to keep it rolling in his next start, which will come in a home matchup against the Angels on Sunday.