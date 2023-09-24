Means (1-1) earned the win over Cleveland on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and one walk while striking out four batters over 7.1 innings.

Means was outstanding Saturday, holding the Guardians hitless until Andres Gimenez tagged him for a solo homer with two outs in the seventh. The left-handed hurler otherwise put just two runners on base (on a walk and a hit-by-pitch), needing just 96 pitches to cover 7.1 frames. This was Means' third start after spending the majority of the season on the injured list. He's been good since his return, posting a 2.60 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB over 17.1 innings. Means appears to already be built up enough to have no restrictions as a rotation option for the postseason.