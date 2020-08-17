Means allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while failing to record a strikeout over two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's loss to the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Means had a long layoff since he had to clear intake testing following his stay on the bereavement list, so he was reportedly only cleared for two innings of work Sunday. However, he was roughed up in the first inning, resulting in the shortest start of his career. After the game, manager Brandon Hyde said that the team will build Means up slowly, and it's possible that he could continue to piggyback with Jorge Lopez in the near future, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. His next time on the mound should come at home Friday against the Red Sox.