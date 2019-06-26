Orioles' John Means: Slated for activation Friday
Means (shoulder) will be activated from the injured list Friday to start against the Indians, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
As expected, Means has been cleared to rejoin the Orioles this weekend after getting through a bullpen session with no issues Tuesday. It originally wasn't clear which game Means would start, but he'll get the series opener while Andrew Cashner and Gabriel Ynoa start the remaining two games. Prior to landing on the shelf, the southpaw compiled a 2.67 ERA and 1.15 WHIP despite his below-average strikeout rate (20.3 percent).
