Means (family emergency) should start either Friday or Saturday in Kansas City, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

He is currently on the Family Medical Emergency List, but will slot back in this weekend against the Royals. Means has a 6.23 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 34.2 innings over seven second-half starts.

