Orioles' John Means: Starting Friday
Means will start Friday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
As expected, he will take his normal turn in the rotation after his scheduled start Thursday was postponed. Both Means and Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu will be pitching on an extra day of rest.
