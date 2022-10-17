Means (elbow) announced Monday via his personal Twitter account that he has begun a throwing program.
Means played light catch Monday, marking the first noteworthy step forward in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in late April. The southpaw isn't far along enough in the rehab process for the Orioles to pinpoint a precise timeline for his return for pitching in games, but he'll most likely open the 2023 campaign on the 60-day injured list, which would sideline him for at least the first two months of the season.