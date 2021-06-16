Manager Brandon Hyde said that Means (shoulder) began a throwing progression Tuesday at the Orioles' spring training facility in Sarasota, Fla., Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Means is throwing again for the first time since exiting his June 5 start with left shoulder fatigue and subsequently landing on the 10-day injured list. The Orioles have since reclassified Means' injury as a minor strain, but he'll still likely need at least a week to advance through his throwing program before the club pinpoints a target date for his return from the IL. If Means is able to avoid any setbacks while he builds back up, he could be ready to rejoin the rotation at some point in the final week of June.