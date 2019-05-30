Means allowed one earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out seven across six innings Wednesday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Means was effective against the weak Tigers' lineup, with his only troublesome spot coming in the fourth inning. Otherwise, he proved effective by generating 12 called strikes and 13 swinging strikes on 103 total pitches. He also showed strong command starting 14 of the 21 batters he faced with a strike, lowering his BB/9 to 2.5 across 54.2 innings for the season. Means has also emerged as a strong source of ratios, lowering his ERA to 2.80 and WHIP to 1.10. It was also encouraging to see him work relatively deep into the game, with Wednesday's effort marking only his third quality start in nine chances for the campaign. He'll look to replicate this effort in his next start, but will draw a tough matchup against the Rangers at hitter-friendly Globe Life Park on Wednesday.