Means allowed two earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six across 6.1 innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He did not factor into the decision.

Means kept the Dodgers scoreless through five innings, but stumbled to begin the sixth frame by allowing a leadoff double followed by a two-run home run. Nevertheless, he turned in his fifth consecutive start of surrendering two earned runs or fewer after a stretch of poor outings immediately following the All-Star break. For the season, Means now owns a 3.47 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with 109 strikeouts across 137.1 innings. He's currently scheduled to take the ball next Monday at Detroit.