Means allowed five earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two across 2.1 innings Thursday against the Yankees. He did not factor into the decision.

Means showed signs of rush early, hitting two batters and walking one among the first five hitters he faced. However, he ran into real trouble when Luke Voit -- the sixth batter of the first inning -- came to the plate with the bases loaded and belted a grand slam. More positively, Means rebounded to retire the final four batters he faced, including a swinging strikeout of Aaron Judge. Means threw only 51 pitches, so it's unclear how deep the Orioles will let him work in his second start of the campaign. He currently lines up for a rematch with the Yankees on Tuesday.