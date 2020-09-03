Means (0-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Mets after surrendering four runs on eight hits with one strikeout and one walk over 5.1 innings.

Manager Brandon Hyde indicated the left-hander is no longer facing any workload restrictions, but he still finished the day at 81 pitches as he was removed after serving up a homer to Pete Alonso during the sixth inning. Means hasn't been able to find his groove this season with an 8.10 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB over 20 innings, and he's set to have another chance versus the Mets next week.