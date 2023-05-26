Orioles general manager Mike Elias revealed Friday that Means (elbow) recently suffered a muscle strain in his upper back, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

It's in the scapular area but is not shoulder-related. Nonetheless, this represents a fairly significant setback for Means in his ongoing recovery from Tommy John surgery. He had been on track to join the Orioles around the All-Star break but can probably now be ruled out through at least the end of July.

