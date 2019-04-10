Orioles' John Means: Tabbed for another start
Means (1-1) took the loss against the Athletics on Tuesday by allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits over three innings. He had one strikeout and one walk.
Mean was going to be limited to four or five innings Tuesday, but a five-run second inning -- elongated by an error -- ended up spelling an earlier finish to his evening. Alex Cobb (back) returned to the injured list, which will give Means at least one more look in the starting rotation, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...