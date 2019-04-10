Means (1-1) took the loss against the Athletics on Tuesday by allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits over three innings. He had one strikeout and one walk.

Mean was going to be limited to four or five innings Tuesday, but a five-run second inning -- elongated by an error -- ended up spelling an earlier finish to his evening. Alex Cobb (back) returned to the injured list, which will give Means at least one more look in the starting rotation, according to Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports.