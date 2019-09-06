Means (10-10) took the loss against the Rangers on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over 6.2 innings, striking out four and walking none as the Orioles fell 3-1.

Means put up a solid line, but he found himself unlucky to get hit with his 10th loss of the season as he only received one run of support. The 26-year-old has been a bright spot for the lowly Orioles, as he's sporting a solid 3.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 103:32 K:BB across 131 innings on the season. He'll have a tough matchup in his next start, as he's scheduled to take on the Dodgers at home on Wednesday.