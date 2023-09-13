Means (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits over five innings against St. Louis. He struck out one without issuing any walks.

Following a 517-day absence due to elbow and back injuries, Means threw 75 pitches (55 strikes), surrendering two solo home runs and a sacrifice fly. Unfortunately, the Orioles' offense wasn't up for the occasion, and the 30-year-old was charged with the loss in his season debut. It was an encouraging outing, given the circumstances, but Means was only able to generate eight swinging strikes and record one strikeout Tuesday. An All-Star who finished second in AL Rookie of the Year voting to Yordan Alvarez in 2019, Means was chosen as Baltimore's Opening Day starter in 2021 and 2022 before multiple injuries caused a lengthy sabbatical for the southpaw. If he's able to regain some of his past form, Means could prove to be a valuable fantasy asset down the stretch. Baltimore's current six-man rotation means his next start is likely to come early next week in Houston.